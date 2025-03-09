Hi, I’m a Four-and-a-Half Year Old at the Rick Owens Show

Hi, I’m Yves and I’m four-and-a-half years old. My dad asked me to go to a fashion show the other day. I went to another fashion show when I was three years old, and it’s a thing where girls wear dresses and dance on a pathway. I asked my dad if we could go to the carousel after. I also asked my dad if I could take pictures with my new camera at the fashion show. He said yes, and I said yes too.



On the way to the show, dad showed me some pictures on his phone of other shows by a guy named Rick. I asked him which one was Rick and he told me that he’s the guy who makes the clothes. Sometimes he comes out at the end to say hi to everyone.

Photo: Yves

Fashion shows are a little boring. Grown-ups spend most of the time sitting and talking before the girls in dresses come out. In the car, I told my dad that the people at the Rick show before looked like monster-truck people. He laughed and repeated this to his friends like it was a joke. I wasn’t joking.

When I first got my camera, dad told me that I shouldn’t waste film because it costs money. “Only take a picture if something cool is happening,” he said. At the door of the fashion show, his friend asked me to take her picture. I told her I needed to wait for something cool to happen.

Photo: Yves

The show started, so I got my camera ready. It wasn’t even turned on! That’s crazy. The lens was closed but I opened it. The girls came out. I had my finger in front of the lens for the first picture. Sorry!



The girls weren’t monster trucks this time. They were ghost people with black eyes. The music was spooky too, but not scary. The girls weren’t dancing. They were very very tall with horse feet and just walked straight like they couldn’t see anybody. Some were furry. Some had coats with a big neck like a vampire. Some of the clothes had rips or funny shapes like they had been rough-housing in them before.

Photo: Yves

At the end, everyone shared the stage and walked together again. I took a picture of my favorite ghosts again. Then Rick came out to say hi. He looked nice.



The show ended, and the grown ups all talked again. Actually, some ran out of the room, but my dad talked a lot and it took him a while to leave. I told him it’s getting boring four times before we left, but I didn’t get mad.



After, we went to the carousel in the Tuileries, where I rode an airplane that went up and down. There was also an ostrich that goes up and down that looked like one of Rick’s ghosts.