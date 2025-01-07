Having been born in 2000, I’ve been ripened by almost a quarter century of life. Here’s what I’m swearing in and out in 2025.



In: Saying no

Last year was my year of yes. 2025 is my year of no. I’m not replying to your text. I’m not hosting your party. I’m not doing a photoshoot where you want me to eat mud or lipstick or spaghetti (they’re always making you eat something). I’m at a party and I don’t want to be there? Irish goodbye. It gets tiring! Even Trixie Mattel took a break.

Out: Telling people they look like someone else

MY BIGGEST PET PEEVE. “You look like my friend!” and she’s ugly. “Oh you look like this actress!” and she’s ugly. “Wait, you and my cousin have the same eyes!” and her eyes are ugly. I don’t give a fuck. Sometimes they’ll show me a man and I’ll have to detonate the bomb strapped to my chest. Keep that shit to yourself.



In: Space sexology

The study of sex in space.



Out: Astrology

People thinking space has anything to do with sex.



In: Being Lynchian

Long pauses. Surrealism. Speaking in riddles. Isolation. The 1950s and 60s. Americana. Secrets. Winning the Jitterbug contest.



Out: Fashion

Does anyone really give a fuck anymore?

In: Clearing out your Letterboxd watchlist

Learn your herstory. I just watched Victor/Victoria the other night – imagine being gay in the 80s and seeing Julie Andrews pretend to be a gay guy for two hours. Or just watch The Cat in the Hat with Mike Myers.



Out: Saying ‘It gets better’

It actually gets worse.



In: Reading

I’ve been feeling like the people on the spaceship in WALL-E lately and need to start using my brain again. Pretty soon they’ll be inventing neuralinks to retain whole textbooks or some shit. I’m currently reading Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park.

Out: Oversharing on social media

My social media presence was kinda built on this, but I’m realising oversharing is for the lonely. And I have friends. It’s hard to find the balance when you’re a comedic presence, but I don’t need some random gay guy coming up to me at a party asking me if I’ve squirted today.



In: Celebratory Cigarettes

For the good things in life.



Out: Emergency Cigarettes

For the bad things in life.



In: Boymoding

Gender is a spectrum. Use it to your advantage. Hell, detransition if you want. Who gives a fuck?



Out: Weed

Weed makes me feel like I just murdered someone and my neighbour is knocking on my door asking if everything’s alright.

In: RuPaul

I love RuPaul. I really do not give a fuck. Drag Race used to be so trannylicious, but to me, RuPaul will always have that trannylicious factor. I mean, have y’all even WATCHED Starbooty? Her perspective is all about embracing the absurdity of life, and that the fear of looking stupid will hold you back. That’s bible to me. I will always be waiting for the return of She-Mail.



Out: Not being able to laugh

I recently watched a movie called Soapdish which had a (SPOILER ALERT) gag reveal that a character was trans and I LOVED IT! As a trans person, I recognise it was obviously of its time, but I consider it a slay and trans CINEMA. To my surprise, the Letterboxd comments were all like “FUCK THIS MOVIE AND ITS ENDING!” Can’t we just enjoy shit?



In: The American Dream

To me, the American Dream is a beer on a fold out camping chair in front of an RV in the summertime. Ice fishing in Alaska. Driving in a car with the windows down.



Out: City life

If I had somewhere else to go, knew how to drive, and didn’t need NYS Medicare, then I’d leave for a while. I envy transplants who get to peace out.

Go into this new year knowing what you know, and ready to learn what you don’t. The future is uncertain.



Yours truly,

Blizzy McGuire xx