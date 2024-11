Did you feel a chill in the air last Thursday? Did things feel a little topsy turvy? Maybe it’s because PC Music opened its Pop Crypt for the second time at London’s Outernet last week, unleashing performances from A.G. Cook, f5ve, Tommy Cash and more. i-D Photo Editor Jackson Bowley was on hand backstage to capture the night’s charm, chaos and elite costuming – check out his pictures from the evening below.



Tommy Cash

Dorian Electra F5ve Mood Killer Eugene Kotlyarenko Yumeko Jabami

Caroline Polachek

HANA HANA

F5ve

Tommy Cash Ash Ketchum Hannah Diamond Dux Content (AG Cook, Danny L Harle) Shaad D'Souza

Felicita

Caroline Polachek f5ve Danny L Harle Owen Richardson & Jed Middleton-Beattie Jackson Bowley

Photography: Jackson Bowley