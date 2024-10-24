Great Britons

This story is taken from Brothers’ Keeper, a special edition of i-D by Slawn and Gabriel Moses. Buy your copy here.
Chy Cartier, 20
Where are you from? North London. What do you do? I make music. What does community mean to you? It means looking out for one another. What’s the secret to happiness? Self-care, positivity and always thinking forward.
John Glacier, 29
Where are you from? Hackney. What do you do? I’m a writer that makes music. What does community mean to you? Community to me is upholding and rebuilding where and when it’s needed. It’s about love, care and resilience. What’s the secret to happiness? Being yourself at its fullest capacity.
Kwollem & Melo Akindojuromi, 30 & 16 months
Where are you from? Newham. What do you do? Musician and Head of Operations at Places+Faces. What does community mean to you? The village helping me raise Melo – my extended family. What’s the secret to happiness? Long drives in fast cars and nice views.
Teedemba & Zerai Salieu, 23 & 9 months
Where are you from? I was born in Slough, grew up in Coventry. My son [Zerai] Is an east London star. What do you do? I am a full-time youth worker, artist and model. I aim to make a change in my community and people around me. What does community mean to you? Community is my sole purpose, from my career to my music.
Malakai Srisami-Copeland, 14 months
Where are you from? Jamaica and Thailand. What’s the secret to happiness? Don’t be afraid to have fun and explore new things. What or who or where is inspiring you right now? My grandparents.
Alexander Srisami-Copeland, 2
Where are you from? Jamaica. What does community mean to you? Community means living and growing with individuals who are from different backgrounds who may or may not share the same values. What’s the secret to happiness? Remain genuine to yourself. Don’t overthink things and trust your instincts.
Clint419, 27
Where are you from? I’m British-Nigerian. What do you do? I make t-shirts. What does community mean to you? Everything. What’s the secret to happiness? Knowing who you are. Validating yourself. Being content. Being present. What or who or where is inspiring you right now? My parents. The younger me. The future me.
Grace, 65
Where are you from? Nigeria. I live in London. What do you do? I’m a project director at Harvest of Grace Trinity Centre. What or who or where is inspiring you right now? My son Gabriel. He’s bold and courageous, and he’s inspiring me right now to continue with my charity work after 27 years of service with homeless people.
