Its fashion week might be in its infancy, its art scene not banded about with the same swing as the big dogs, but Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam is quietly garnering a reputation as a place to go to if you want good clothes and art. Since the mid-2000s, the mood of the city’s creative scene has slowly started to shift, from one that prioritised commercially-aligned culture – built beneath its big, glistening skyscrapers – to one that, amongst its tight-knit communities, has started to blossom into something more left-field. Drag scenes are thriving. Labels like La Lune are dressing J-pop megastars. Deadstock designers like Aeie Studios are becoming a noted name beyond the country’s borders.



Photographer Elinor Kry spent time in the city and met the artists, designers and hot people who call it home. Here’s what they have to say about everything: what they wear, the song’s they’re listening to, and where they grab food after hours.

Vicki Virus, 30 (@vickivirus)

I’m the designer of the brand Lalune. My outfit? A shirt from my latest collection called Gau, Y/Project pants, and Noir Kei Ninomiya shoes. The last song I listened to was… “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish. My secret to happiness? I’m a workaholic so only work makes me happy. It’s my toxic trait, I don’t know how to entertain myself. Who do I wish followed me back? I guess Doja Cat, I love her attitude and her music is on another level. She actually follows my brand page but does not follow my personal account.

Kitty Mymy, 24 (@​​thekittymymy)

I’m a designer, stylist, model, and fashion content creator. My outfit? I’m wearing Fancì Club for the top, the bottoms and white bag are from Sculptor, and my mini skirt and shoes are designed by me. The best place to get food is… Phở Hà – Hải Triều. Only at nighttime. Thank me later!

Duc Ngo, 29 (@ducngostudio)

I am the head photographer at Artclass Vietnam, a fashion agency based in Saigon. The best place to get food is… Pho Pasteur. My secret to happiness? Freedom.

Ngọc, 32 (@_endamame_)

I run Wedogood, a Risograph studio based in Sài Gòn with Tú, and I do hand poke sometimes. My outfit? A thrifted Hysteric cardigan from Đầu Hàng, thrifted Scommessa cargo pants from Bàn Cờ market, and sandals by Keen x Office Kiko. The best place to eat is… Vege-ro in Hà Nội – the best vegan ramen ever. The last song I listened to was… “Let Me Love You” by Mario. My secret to happiness is… sleeping for more than 12 hours and being at the beach. Who do I wish followed me back? Kiko Mizuhara and FKA twigs.



Tú Lê, 28 (@mobilesuitgundamn)

I run a risograph studio based in Saigon with Ngọc. My outfit? A passed-down Michiko London hat from my dad, a plain tee from Paradise Saigon, thrifted Zara trousers and Dr Martens leather shoes. The best place to eat is… Sagar Indian Cuisine in Thảo Điền. The last song I listened to was… “Cast Away” by Cycle-One. My secret to happiness? 100m² studio space with front porch and big window – for free! And the occasional motorcycle cruise at night. Who do I wish followed me back? Russell Holzman.



Spencer Nguyen, 21 (@iamtheangrysons)

I work at Wedogood as a studio print assistant. The best place to eat is… Tori Soba Mutahiro Chicken Ramen at Thái Văn Lung. The last song I listened to was… Feedbacker Pt.3 by Boris. My secret to happiness? What is life without passion and my Honda Super Cub 50? Who do I wish followed me back? Yoshitomo Nara.



Trang, 18

I’m a student at the moment, but besides that I’m doing good things with art and design. My outfit? A scrunchie from Elly the fairy, a charity T-shirt that is silk-screened by BackAlleyBoyz, thrifted jeans, and old running shoes that my mum bought for me. The best place to eat is… O tem-Huế restaurant. The last song I listened to was… “Tsunami” by Niki. My secret to happiness is… to be grateful for everything you have in the present! Who do I wish followed me back? I’m not sure, because sometimes I post some silly things and I don’t want to be seen by too many people.



Dương Gia Hiếu, 29 (@duonggiahieu)

Please call me Hiếu. I’m a designer, photographer, artist, cleaner, dog trainer, barista, bartender and carpenter. The best place to eat is… the central family style dining at Hương Giang Restaurant near my studio. The last song I listened to was… “Boku wa chotto” by Mac DeMarco and Haruomi Hosono. The secret to happiness is… to Do It Yourself. Who do I wish followed me back? My crush!

Alita, 25

I’m a model. My outfit? A $1 thrifted shirt from Bangkok, shorts from a local Vietnamese brand, and shoes thrifted from Japan. Nothing fancy, but it works. The best place to eat is… wherever you can share with someone you love. Or Com Tam with its low plastic chairs. The last song I listened to was… “Don’t You Forget It” by- Glenn Lewis. I picked it from my boyfriend’s playlist. My secret to happiness is… being grateful.

Trang Thuy Do, 31 (@ttrangkittyy)

I do anything that OBJoff OFFJob, Aeie Studios and Aeie Jr. need me to do! The best place to eat is… any street food. My secret to happiness? I have to say it’s shopping!

Ryan Son Hoang, 31 (@ryansonhoang)

I’m an entrepreneur and a creative. The best place to get food? There’s no best place when you’re in Vietnam because you can find good to best food everywhere. The last song I listened to was… “Easy” by Aminé and Summer Walker.

Duy Tran, 25 (@trankhanhduyy)

I’m the founder of Fancì Club. My outfit? A Rick Owens shirt, vintage jeans and Salomon shoes. The best place to get food is… Thao Dien. The song I last listened to was… “Aquamarine” by Addison Rae. The secret to happiness is… to always put your heart into whatever you do. The results you achieve will always make you happy.

Credits

Photography and Interviews: Elinor Kry

Words: Douglas Greenwood