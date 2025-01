It’s the month most of us retreat into a depression hole and get all existential, figuring out what we’re going to change about our silly little lives. But for i-D readers in 2025, that feeling seems secondary to having a good time: going to parties, kissing your friends, hanging out on horseback with the bros. For January 2025’s My Month in Photos, people from the Philippines, Italy and India and more sent us their photos of how they decided to kick off the year.

Gelo, 25, Philippines

Isaac Wheatley, 19, USA Willow Courtauld, 23, UK Izzy Capulong, 22, USA Pippa Molony, 24, Ireland

Noémie Reillier, 27, Paris Chanel Kah Yin Liang, 27, Switzerland Baia Tsereteli, 21, Georgia Александра, 26, Russia Annie Pedonomou, 19, France Misty, 24, Georgia

Matilde De Grandis, 26, Italy

Eloise Chamberlain, 22, UK Cody Perkins, 29, USA Ron Lee, 27, USA Matías Alvial, 27, Chile Carla Deltoro, 27, Spain

Asaf Einy, 38, Israel Domenico Matera, 24, Italy

Anders Ljung, 22, USA José Arias, 21, Argentina Paloma Barra, 16, Argentina

Max Foley, Australia

Rafael Bertó, 27, Spain Ri Poole, 20, Australia Mai Roosi, 16, Estonia Suzie Maez, 28, USA JP, 17, USA Carmen DeCristo, USA

Giorgi Zatiashvili, 27 Georgia

Anna Malygon, 22, USA Faith Corlett, 22, USA Arigbe David Aaron, 24, Nigeria Fabio Gueli, 24, Italy Adrien Bossa, 24, Germany Grace Giblin, 16, Australia Taewon Choi, 26, South Korea