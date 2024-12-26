Julia Fox, Stow Kelly, Cash Cobain and More Share Their 2024 Camera Roll Highlights

Adam Rouhana, Photographer “What does it mean to live during a genocide? Fanon wrote that for the colonised, ‘To live means to keep on existing. Every day is a victory.’ I think the same is true during a genocide. Every day you survive is a victory.”

Ana Takahashi, Makeup Artist Year started with… December 2023, Christmas in Japan. Here I am in a 4 seater bar/shed in Kabukicho with friends Lisa and Fish, and the fabulous bar owner Kazuko chan. She wouldn’t let us take a photo without doing make-up touch ups first. And ended with… November 2024, picked up this baby just in time for Christmas. Everyone meet Crumb.

Aria Shahrokhshahi, Photographer/Director “There’s been a lot of contrast and duality in the year – working in London, travelling, spending time in the US, Canada and Mexico, two solo shows in the UK, eight months of shooting and volunteering in Ukraine, I split my time about 70% volunteering and 30% shooting, making new photographic work, sculptures, installation pieces, it’s been a year of challenge and artistic growth contrasted with the incredibly rewarding voluntary work in Ukraine.”

Avijit Ghosh, Photojournalist “My work centres on nature and the environment, teaching me that every end heralds a new beginning. This year has been a journey of rediscovery, transitioning from visual journalism to more narrative-focused endeavours. Initially, I worked on assignments for news organisations, but gradually shifted towards developing personal projects, often in isolation from social connections. It was a quest for a fresh start from within. As the cries of nature grow louder due to climate change, I feel a stronger need to connect personally and add my own voice.”

Cash Cobain, Rapper/Producer “This was the slizziest year of my life. My life changed thank you to everyone who made it possible”

Chris Black, Writer/Podcaster/Photographer “These pictures tell me that I had a good year seeing new and old places with friends, colleagues, enemies, detractors, and collaborators. I genuinely hope I do more of the same next year. Georgia, in July’s photo, was a country I had yet to consider visiting but enjoyed immensely. It is a testament to my ‘say yes’ attitude, which served me well in 2024.”

Elizaveta Porodina, Photographer Year started with… I am in Shanghai and opening my first ever exhibition in China. It has been beautiful and overwhelming, exciting and also a firework of new impressions. My husband and I try to use every free minute for sightseeing. I’m hungry for inspiration.

And ended with… The most beautiful duck in the world.

Statue Marriage Midnight in Paris Breathe The Big Splash Doppelgänger Growth Mona Lisa Doomscrolling Koi Josef and the Fish The most beautiful Duck in the world Statue Marriage Midnight in Paris Breathe The Big Splash Doppelgänger Growth Mona Lisa Doomscrolling Koi Josef and the Fish The most beautiful Duck in the world



Faye Webster, Musician Year started with… Benet on Europe tour.

And ended with… Chess.

Gina Birch, Musician Year started with… December 2023, with Linsey Young, curator, holding Tate ID cards featuring my screaming face which was used as the main image advertising the Women in Revolt show.

And ended with… November 2024, in my living room. There is John Lennon and Yoko Ono on the TV… My single “Listen, The Snow Is Falling”, a cover of a Yoko song, has just been released for this winter.

Harmony Tividad, Musician Year started with… December 2023, Greer and Jessie holding up t-shirts that were never released because my merch company went under </3

And ended with… November 2024, Babymorocco my prince came to LA and stayed with me and we had the most fun the entire month of November (or however long he was here) it was truly the bessst

Screenshot Screenshot

Jackson Bowley, Photographer Year started with… a bang.

And ended with… a boom.

James Massiah, Poet/Musician Year started with… Madde Ostlie and Christabel MacGreevy’s annual Christmas party. This one was particularly memorable, particularly wild and particularly debauched.

And ended with… Bryont Stone and Grace Snellock at Ormside Projects for the “Open Up” single release party with Lord Tusk. Was an incredible night that saw us all partying well into early hours. Great end to the year.

Lengua, Photographer

Maisy Lewis, Photographer “A year full of political anticipation made me spend most of my time away from home exploring unknown landscapes. Talking to strangers, wading through roadside rivers, ignoring ‘no trespassing’ signs to climb through the barbed wire anyway, and driving over 7,000 miles across America. We governed ourselves and felt complete control over our own bodies. We admired kids, envying their innocent ignorance. Post swim goosebumps, mosquito bites from the mountains, scraped knees from climbing, and the soft comfort of finally arriving home. This is what 2024 felt like. It smelled like gas stations, citronella, sweat, and something sweet. It sounded like traffic and heart-to-hearts. I found my friend’s first grey hair and I yanked it out with my fingernails. But when the day comes, I’ve decided I’ll keep mine.”

Basking Holding On Izzy Millers Mist Pool Porch Railing River Roadside Pee Scrambling Sunset Basking Holding On Izzy Millers Mist Pool Porch Railing River Roadside Pee Scrambling Sunset

Marie Davidson, Musician Year started with… My friend Marfisia Bel in the desert close to Las Vegas.

And ended with… Alli, Shane and myself at a house party somewhere in the Hollywood Hills. I do not know who’s house it is, neither it’s exact location. The bottle I’m holding is a by-product of one of Alli’s project called deBasement.

Molly Manning Walker, Director “It’s weird to look back at these photos – the start of the year was the end of our press tour on how to have sex. I’m glad it existed but so happy it’s over. Talking about sexual assault for a year defo took its toll. I then moved to Paris to write at the Cannes residency for 5 months and spent the rest of the year reconnecting with friends and family and falling in love.”

Screenshot Screenshot

Morgan Maher, Photographer “I fell in love with more than just California this year. I found a stray puppy on the side of the road, played with slime, went to New York, came back to LA. I met my boyfriend, and saw beautiful sunsets. I went to freaky motels, listened to a lot of Future. I met brilliantly talented women, learned what laser hair removal is, and ate a lot of Doritos. I watched The Sopranos for the first time from beginning to end. I started eating meat again for the first time in over 10 years. I’m obsessed with chicken. Went to Mexico City to see Blink-182 perform but they cancelled right after we landed, so we saw them on my birthday months later. Also saw Lil Wayne perform. I loved this year.”

Rachel Brown, Musician “I moved out of the apartment at the beginning of the year, I had lived there since the day I graduated university. I haven’t been anywhere consecutively for more than three weeks since September of 2023. I accidentally ordered 400 boxes from USPS. I lived in different hotels and vans and airports with my best friends (Nate, Al, and Bailey). We performed in front of 160,000 people and sped through Mexico City in a motorcade. I traveled alone for the first time in my life to Tokyo, the closest I’ve ever been to where my mom’s family is from. I felt an earthquake. I saw the Northern Lights. I saw the solar eclipse. I turned 10,000 days old. I got sick for seven weeks and couldn’t sing. I got Dr. Bronner’s in my eye and got a corneal abrasion. I helped walk my friend’s grandma down the aisle at their mom’s wedding. I started telling people I am culturally Catholic. I celebrated Valentine’s Day with the man who had broken my heart into millions of pieces because I forgave him. At the end of the day, he is one of my closest friends. I spent time with my family, my friends, and strangers who are now my friends. I lived in other people’s homes. It’s been a different bed after another different bed in a different place after another different place until everywhere has begun to feel like home and discomfort is the only state I feel comfortable in. New York to Chicago to Florida to Chicago to New York to Chicago to New York to a cross country tour to San Francisco to Tokyo to Baguio to Tokyo to San Francisco to Chicago to New York to Mexico City to New York to a cross country tour to a European tour to New York to Western Massachusetts to Europe to New York to Los Angeles to Chicago to New York (Boat Show) to the Pacific Northwest to New York to the UK to the Netherlands to Nice to Tuscany to London to Barcelona to New York to Chicago to New York to Sao Paulo to Mexico City to New York to Chicago to New York to Austin to right now. Like every year, I’ve been trying to change and maybe this year it feels like I actually did.”

Rory Mullen, Artist/Set Designer Year started with… Peter looking worried here doesn’t he? A bad start to the year. I think he’s concerned the wall will fall and crush someone, a model maybe?

And ended with… The sensory board I made for the child has been variously described as not safe, dangerous and like a section of the wall inside the Chokey in Matilda. Merry Christmas Violet!

Shaad D’Souza, Writer Year started with… stacking it right before going to a rich girl party and creating two hand wounds that lasted for two months.

And ended with… being onstage at Meredith with sooooo many of my nearest and dearest, onstage and in the crowd.

Screenshot Screenshot

Sky Dair, Artist/Writer “Each of these images is a still from footage that I am filming of my 29th year on a little blue Fujifilm digi camera. I am recording clips from this year to celebrate the time passing and reject this notion of turning 30 as a bad/scary thing. The camera comes everywhere with me and it has become a ritual amongst myself and loved ones to pass it round and film. From weddings to festivals to quiet moments alone in the aquarium/forests/on trains, each clip feels special and seeing this film form over time is bringing me so much joy and warmth. My 30th birthday is the 15th April 2025 so here is a little snapshot of what has come so far.”

Sophia Wilson, Photographer “This has been the most confusing year of my life. I walked into 2024 thinking I had everything all figured out, only to realise that growing up isn’t something you ever truly finish—it’s an ongoing, painful, beautiful process. I realized that I have an unimaginable amount of life still ahead of me. Who knew?

My 2024 has been defined by travel, true love, true heartbreak, health transformations, creative breakthroughs, and the exploration of newfound identities. It’s as if I can feel my frontal lobe in its final stages of development, shaping me into someone I’m finally starting to recognise and love again.

The last time I felt this kind of rebirth was in 2020, and before that, 2016. There’s something about these four-year cycles that seems to reset my energy, giving me the luck and fire I need to conquer the world again. As I stand on the precipice of what feels like another personal and spiritual evolution, I can’t help but feel hopeful, alive, and deeply in love with myself.

Ending 2024 this way—with self-love at the forefront—is perhaps the most profound gift I could have asked for.”

Stow Kelly, Photographer

“This has truly been a big year of significant change. Last year in May, I graduated from FIT. I remember completing my portfolio review and after talking to my peers and teachers about how I’m going back to NC because I couldn’t afford to complete the bachelors program. December comes around and it’s been an anniversary with my girlfriend, Nora who I met in NYC and who lives there. I moved back into my parents home so I can save up enough to move back to NYC. We’ve been visiting each other back and forth whether she flys down to North Carolina or I fly or drive 664 miles to see her and get some work in. Going back was such an interesting paradox cause I had felt I simultaneously regressed and progressed. What I did to get into FIT, I was doing again, messaging strangers and doing editorial photoshoots with them. I had to start over and reconnect with old friends as well just to get back immersed. I obsessively shot pretty much daily. Most are collabs in conjunction with bookings and large projects that I would fly or drive to. I even drove 14 hours for a stranger’s wedding with my partner and it was a memory I cherish dearly. I did my first cross country trip with my friend Ramses and we drove from Florida to LA and only stopped once in Aspen. We pulled over to film auditions for him in New Mexico, Drove through a storm in Texas, and luckily the car, a jeep from the 80’s, gave out in Colorado where we could get it fixed. I struggled so much with this project because I can’t stay still so I’m always shooting and driving somewhere. I had to keep culling until I got to 12. My grandmother’s daily routine was a Hershey’s chocolate bar every single night before she goes to sleep. I think that’s what keeps her strong. Images like that hold so much value to me and are the reason I keep shooting. I think the fear of not living up to my potential and faith in my vision and perspective is what keeps me going, my fuel. Those factors working together and clashing with each other is what I feel these 12 imagines capture only a fraction of.”

Tyler Bainbridge, Writer/Programmer “Half my year was spent going hermit-mode in a dimly lit office while writing thousands of lines of code, the other half was filled with special memories, lovely people, and the great outdoors. One of the most significant years of my life.”