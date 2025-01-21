When you’ve lived a life as exuberant as Karl Lagerfeld‘s, you leave behind stunning and strange things when you die. Over the last three years, the legendary Sotheby’s auction house has presented hundreds of items from the fashion designer’s estate. For every abstract painting gifted to him by a fawning friend, there’s a box of biscuits that are at least 10 years old. For every Hedi Slimane-designed furniture item, there’s innumerable Diet Coke bottles or iPods. Now, thanks to Sotheby’s, these incredible objects of history can be yours.



We’ve pored over the entire catalogue to find our favourite items. Whoever owns these collectibles by the time the sale ends on 31 January (if it’s not us, that is) treat them with the kind of reverence Lagerfeld did.

An Original Sketch of Lagerfeld as a Centaur

Wearing his classic suit and sunglasses, hair slicked pack in a ponytail and, well, pony hooves, this truly inspired interpretation of Lagerfeld is of unknown origin, but would look great hung above your bed. Sotheby’s don’t state specifically who Sean and Charlotte are, but our guess is that this came from Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl.

Hedi Slimane’s F System Furniture

Lagerfeld clad himself in Hedi Slimane-designed garb and his interiors in Hedi Slimane-designed furniture. Created by the former Dior Homme, Saint Laurent and Celine artistic director in 2007, the F System is an extremely limited edition lacquered wood and stainless steel furniture series that was first exhibited at Dover Street Market, London via Comme des Garçons. Even after his death, Karl still has ways of reminding all you Hedi fanboys who the real stan is.





Eight Items of Clothing from his Personal Wardrobe

That includes a white Dior Homme SS05 peak lapel blazer, Hiditch & Key London & Paris “KL” monogrammed shirt, a pair of Dior Homme SS07 ‘spiderweb’ jeans and Massaro boots in leather and silver fabric. Cue image of Karl parading around his Villa La Vigie in Monaco in the full fit.



Four iPod Nanos (5th Generation)

The item that appears more than any other in the Lagerfeld estate auction is just about every generation of the now-defunct music player. Lagerfeld – mysterious, a true maverick – clearly fucking loved an iPod. What’s on them? Take your pick and find out. There’s at least 32 up for grabs.

An Alber Elbaz-signed Lanvin Biscuit Box

A sweet gift from the late Creative Director of Lanvin to Lagerfeld. God help whoever buys this lot and is tempted to try the still beautiful and intact handcrafted biscuits interred within it. They are at least 10 years old.

A Bedazzled iPod Mini and Microphone

There is no concrete evidence of Lagerfeld being a karaoke king, but this combination of an iPod Mini and wireless microphone, both encrusted in jewels, suggest that he knew how to have a good time.

A New Years Card from Peter Marino (starring Peter Marino)

The American architect wished his close friends a Happy New Year with signed postcards bearing an image of himself riding a motorbike indoors. 2009 was a time!

A Choupette Photo Album

Picture this: Saturday night in the Lagerfeld household. The designer, buzzing from one too many Diet Cokes, jumps on VistaPrint and makes this stunning ode to his perfect puss. £19.95 + delivery. It arrives 7-10 days later. Now it’s yours!

An Abundance of Fashion Sketches

Some of the pricier pieces in the auction include original fashion sketches by Lagerfeld. Despite being of undetermined dates (something Lagerfeld didn’t mark his work with) all of them are formed with pen on paper. Talismans of fashion history.

Check out the full selection of lots in the Karl Lagerfeld’s Estate V, Le Studio auction at Sotheby’s here until 31 January.

Credits

Words: James Parkes and Douglas Greenwood

Header Image: Photo by Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Article Images: Courtesy of Sotheby’s