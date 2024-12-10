What truly makes a house is the people that you invite in. The same is true in fashion. In recent years, Demna’s Balenciaga has invited an eclectic, inspired roster of personalities to join its clan. This includes the well-chosen roster of A-list ambassadors that you’d expect from a luxury brand — Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and Isabelle Huppert, most recently airbrushed onto shredded tees for pre-Fall 25 — yet it’s one that also makes space for Demna’s literal family. The designer’s husband BFRND has appeared in a handful of campaigns, while his mum opened SS24.



Today, the house unveils This Is A Balenciaga Campaign By Juergen Teller, which invites Romeo Beckham, Kim Petras and the models Sua Lee, Khadim Sock and Akolde Meen into its fold, as well as the extremely badass Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-Ji. This past summer, Kim ascended to a dizzying new level of fame after a video of her shooting at an Olympics qualifier went viral. “The most ‘Main Character Energy’ I’ve ever seen in my life,” read one tweet. After taking in Kim’s cyborg eyepiece, strong gait and icy stare, it was hard to disagree.



Sitting for Teller’s campaign marked a return to the French capital for Kim, who picked up a silver medal for 10 metre air pistol at the Paris Olympics this summer. And while the Balenciaga images brim with the steely attitude she displays while competing, Kim told i-D that she was humbled to be spotted after the campaign shoot. “There were moments when people recognised me on the street and approached me,” she said. “It felt a bit awkward yet deeply touching at the same time.”



Below, Kim reflects on the experience of shooting the campaign, takeaways from her life-changing year, and explains why the Balenciaga aesthetic is a perfect fit for her style ethos.

How does it feel to become a world record holder, Olympic silver medalist and a viral style icon in just a few months of each other?



Honestly, it still feels surreal. So many incredible things have happened in such a short time, and while it has been overwhelming, I feel incredibly grateful every single day.



What is the craziest thing that’s happened to you since you went viral?



What are your favourite pieces from the Balenciaga collection?



Every item is so unique and stunning, but I was particularly drawn to this season’s jackets. Their design struck a perfect balance between comfort and sophistication, which left a lasting impression on me.



Do you have an extra special Balenciaga piece that you cherish?



The Bel Air bag I wore during the campaign shoot holds a special place in my heart. It wasn’t just beautiful but also felt like it complemented me perfectly, making the moment even more meaningful.





What are your favourite things to do in Paris?



Paris holds a special place in my heart as the city where I experienced the Olympics. Although I haven’t had enough time to fully explore it after the event, I am looking forward to discovering more about this beautiful city in the future.



How would you describe your style?



As a professional shooter, I tend to prefer clothing that is both comfortable and practical. In this regard, Balenciaga’s oversized pieces have been particularly appealing, as they combine comfort with a distinct aesthetic.



If you could describe this year in three words, what would they be?



Challenge, gratitude and growth. I think these three words encapsulate what this year has meant to me.



Now that you’ve broken the internet and a world record, what’s your next big goal?



My primary goal remains improving as a shooter and setting new records. Beyond that, I aim to continue sharing my story and experiences with as many people as possible, embarking on new challenges along the way.