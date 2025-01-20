Sometimes in the summer, Lukasz Pukowiec finds himself back home in Poland. The photographer, now based in Paris, sees the way his country has changed in his absence through the faces and attitudes of the young people who populate it. They are dealing with a shifting socio-political landscape. In late 2023, the right-wing, populist Law and Justice party (known as PiS), were voted out of power. Since then, president Donald Tusk and the Civic Coalition have taken over, raising legislation that criminalises anti-LGBT hate speech, while fielding the possibility of civil partnership.



The change came thanks, in part, to a 70% voter turnout for those under 30; a Polish youth staring into the future of their country and wanting to see change. But despite the hard-right policy makers losing power, there’s still work to be done: Tusk is still crawling behind on reversing PiS’ near total ban on abortion, and he veers harshly to the right on his stance on migration and hard borders. Young people, like those in Pukowiec’s portraits, are part of the generation leading a charge against it.



Pukowiec has been shooting this series for several years, first debuting part of it here on i-D in 2023. This extension of that series, cast by Piotr Wlochyn, captures the beguiling faces he found in the summer of 2024; the first dealing with life in that new, shifted political environment.

What’s your name?

Lukasz Pukowiec.



Where do you live and where are you from originally?

I live in Paris, but originally I’m from a small village in Poland.



How do you describe what you do?

I am a photographer trying to catch the beautiful moments in my life and meet interesting people.



Where did the idea for the project originate from?

I feel my country is very special and unique, I feel the energy there. I grew up in a completely different time and moment [from my subjects]. Young people are more free and confident, I love how they represent themself. They are very different and they are not trying to look the same. I am not in Poland often, but always when I go, especially in summer, I really adore [spending time with] young people.

“I’m moved by how free and confident the young generation are.” Lukasz Pukowiec

Did you have any revelations during the creation of it and, if so, what were they?

I feel that I should do more projects with street casting. I love the feeling when you shoot someone for the first time. It’s a special moment and you know it will never happen again, because people easily lose the feeling of being shy.



Can you recall a memorable encounter you had while making it?

It’s hard to choose one, I feel every person brings something to my life. They are all memorable.



What about the project moved you?

How free and confident the young generation are.



What’s the defining image or work of your lifetime, made by someone else?

“Triptych Bleu” by Joan Miro.



What is your favourite ƒ stop?

I don’t have one, but maybe 5.6.



Tell us two things you love and one thing you’d change about what you do.

I love my work. I love having people around me, I love travel. I think I already do everything I love, and feel successful. I would love to keep it [like this], and do more personal projects.



Who is your dream subject and why?

I have many, but I don’t want to jinx it, haha!

Credits

Words: Douglas Greenwood

Photography: Lukasz Pukowiec

Casting: Piotr Wlochyn

Grooming: Kasia Olkowska

Retouch: Paul Drozdowski

Studio: Daylight Warsaw