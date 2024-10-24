This story is taken from Brothers’ Keeper, a special edition of i-D by Slawn and Gabriel Moses. Buy your copy here.

Martine Rose’s spring/summer 25 collection, modelled here by Akeem Williams and Slawn, was the first time that the designer showed at Milan Fashion Week — but, as ever, the clothes were British to their bones. Rose contrasted the rough-and-tumble sexiness that’s at the core of her label with the kinds of details you’d expect to see in Milan: sharp tailoring was shrunken, practically moulded to models’ bodies, like her iconic skintight footy tops.



Those tops were reinterpreted with cutouts and lace-up midsections, practical gear deftly turned into pseudo-nightlife looks befitting the rave flyers strewn around the runway. Rose was inspired by the beauty that can come out of “disturbance, humour and sex”, evident in bulky leather trousers and endearingly nerdy polos and textural, lacy tank tops; although Rose was showing outside her hometown for the first time, the raffish practicality of the rave fits and workwear that define London were on full display. This collection was also a testament to all Rose has achieved — both for herself and for British fashion more broadly — in the 17 years that she’s been running her eponymous label, a period that’s seen her go from homegrown talent to genuine cultural force.

AKEEM wears all clothing (worn throughout) MARTINE ROSE. Jewellery (worn throughout) model’s own. SLAWN wears all clothing (worn throughout) MARTINE ROSE. Jewellery (worn throughout) model’s own.

Credits

Photography: Gabriel Moses

Artwork: Slawn

i-D Global Creative Direction: Jamie Reid

Fashion: Gerry O’Kane

Hair (Slawn): Amidat Giwa at Bryant Artists

Hair (Akeem): Kim Rance at Management Artists

Make-up: Mata Mariélle at The Wall Group

Nail Technician: Edyta Betka using OPI

Set Design: Julia Dias

Movement Director: Manu Loca

Photography Assistance: Darren Karl-Smith and Jack Savage

Digital Technician: Ben Quinton

Styling Assistance: Anna Sweasey

Tailor: Della George

Hair Assistance (Slawn): Avrelle Delisser, Kreszend Sackey and Funmi Oriola

Hair Assistance (Akeem): Jade Hartley and Sara Asunramu

Set Design Assistance: Sam Edyn, Isaac Ashley, Matthew Payne, Ellen Forbes Scenic and Ferg Lockyear

Production: Liberty Dye And Victoria Mancisidor at Concrete Rep Ltd, Thea Charlesworth at theArcade Production

Production Manager: Jeremy Rwakasiisi

Production Assistance: Kate Roswell

Retouching: The Hand Of God

Casting Director Isabel Bush at Concrete Rep Ltd

Special Thanks: Grace Rotimi and Cassia Agyeman

Models: Akeem Williams and Slawn