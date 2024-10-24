  1. Instagram
    ‘Disturbance, Humour and Sex’: Martine Rose, Still Pushing Buttons

    Slawn and Akeem Williams model the London designer’s latest collection.

    i-D Team

    OCTOBER 24, 2024

    This story is taken from Brothers’ Keeper, a special edition of i-D by Slawn and Gabriel Moses. Buy your copy here.

    Martine Rose’s spring/summer 25 collection, modelled here by Akeem Williams and Slawn, was the first time that the designer showed at Milan Fashion Week — but, as ever, the clothes were British to their bones. Rose contrasted the rough-and-tumble sexiness that’s at the core of her label with the kinds of details you’d expect to see in Milan: sharp tailoring was shrunken, practically moulded to models’ bodies, like her iconic skintight footy tops.

    Those tops were reinterpreted with cutouts and lace-up midsections, practical gear deftly turned into pseudo-nightlife looks befitting the rave flyers strewn around the runway. Rose was inspired by the beauty that can come out of “disturbance, humour and sex”, evident in bulky leather trousers and endearingly nerdy polos and textural, lacy tank tops; although Rose was showing outside her hometown for the first time, the raffish practicality of the rave fits and workwear that define London were on full display. This collection was also a testament to all Rose has achieved — both for herself and for British fashion more broadly — in the 17 years that she’s been running her eponymous label, a period that’s seen her go from homegrown talent to genuine cultural force.

    AKEEM wears all clothing (worn throughout) MARTINE ROSE. Jewellery (worn throughout) model’s own.
    SLAWN wears all clothing (worn throughout) MARTINE ROSE. Jewellery (worn throughout) model’s own.

    Credits
    Photography: Gabriel Moses
    Artwork: Slawn
    i-D Global Creative Direction: Jamie Reid
    Fashion: Gerry O’Kane
    Hair (Slawn): Amidat Giwa at Bryant Artists
    Hair (Akeem): Kim Rance at Management Artists
    Make-up: Mata Mariélle at The Wall Group
    Nail Technician: Edyta Betka using OPI
    Set Design: Julia Dias
    Movement Director: Manu Loca
    Photography Assistance: Darren Karl-Smith and Jack Savage 
    Digital Technician: Ben Quinton
    Styling Assistance: Anna Sweasey
    Tailor: Della George
    Hair Assistance (Slawn): Avrelle Delisser, Kreszend Sackey and Funmi Oriola
    Hair Assistance (Akeem): Jade Hartley and Sara Asunramu
    Set Design Assistance: Sam Edyn, Isaac Ashley, Matthew Payne, Ellen Forbes Scenic and Ferg Lockyear
    Production: Liberty Dye And Victoria Mancisidor at Concrete Rep Ltd, Thea Charlesworth at theArcade Production
    Production Manager: Jeremy Rwakasiisi
    Production Assistance: Kate Roswell
    Retouching: The Hand Of God
    Casting Director Isabel Bush at Concrete Rep Ltd
    Special Thanks: Grace Rotimi and Cassia Agyeman
    Models: Akeem Williams and Slawn

