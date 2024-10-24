This story is taken from Brothers’ Keeper, a special edition of i-D by Slawn and Gabriel Moses. Buy your copy here.
Martine Rose’s spring/summer 25 collection, modelled here by Akeem Williams and Slawn, was the first time that the designer showed at Milan Fashion Week — but, as ever, the clothes were British to their bones. Rose contrasted the rough-and-tumble sexiness that’s at the core of her label with the kinds of details you’d expect to see in Milan: sharp tailoring was shrunken, practically moulded to models’ bodies, like her iconic skintight footy tops.
Those tops were reinterpreted with cutouts and lace-up midsections, practical gear deftly turned into pseudo-nightlife looks befitting the rave flyers strewn around the runway. Rose was inspired by the beauty that can come out of “disturbance, humour and sex”, evident in bulky leather trousers and endearingly nerdy polos and textural, lacy tank tops; although Rose was showing outside her hometown for the first time, the raffish practicality of the rave fits and workwear that define London were on full display. This collection was also a testament to all Rose has achieved — both for herself and for British fashion more broadly — in the 17 years that she’s been running her eponymous label, a period that’s seen her go from homegrown talent to genuine cultural force.
