  1. Instagram
  2. TikTok
  3. YouTube

    Now reading: SickSickSick Fest is all About Skramz, Side Bangs and Scene Kids

    Share

    SickSickSick Fest is all About Skramz, Side Bangs and Scene Kids

    At the festival in Austin, TX, screamo and safety pins take centre stage.

    Share

    Music

    Monika Mogi, Owen Myers

    DECEMBER 13, 2024

    When she was in elementary school, Cristina Mauri was obsessed with Myspace-era scene kids — even if she was a little too young for their scissor-shredded band tees and Manic Panic dye jobs. Now 23 and a DIY show promoter, the subcultural style she missed out on first time around is now, once again, everywhere. Thanks to a revival of screamo stoked by TikTok — or skramz, as it’s often called now – the “skinny jeans, swoopy hair, patches and safety pins“ of scene have been resuscitated and imagined anew.

    Last Sunday, Mauri threw SickSickSick Fest in Austin, Texas, headlined by 90s screamo legends In Loving Memory and the punishing New York five-piece Olth – the scene’s new-gen heroes. California’s Gxllium and Texas outfits Sinema and Victim Blamed rounded out the lineup, and when Bulletsbetweentongues pulled out due to a band member injury, local mathcore heroes Clocktower stepped in for an impromptu set. “It was pretty much all of them just running on stage, screaming and then coming off,” says Mauri. “Super fun,” she adds.

    When these bands perform, they play loud, they play fast and they play furious. It turned out that things were just as heated in the venue’s second room, too. Previously unbeknownst to Mauri, the show was happening in tandem with a pro wrestling extravaganza, titled Funeral For A Friend (no relation). Mauri rolled with it. “It all mixed in really well,” she says, adding that screamo shows aren’t so different from being in the ring. “Sicksicksick fest is just a bunch of people moshing, so it’s amateur wrestling on its own.”

    Merch
    Rook
    Mosh
    Merch
    Rook
    Mosh
    Maddy
    Ryan
    Sebby
    ASH
    SEAN KENNEDY, OLTH
    Lina
    Alayna + Heely
    Nabi
    top snapper

    Credits
    Text: Owen Myers
    Photography: Monika Mogi

    Loading