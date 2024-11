Whether as capacious as a second home or in miniature, a Telfar bag is a New York icon. Luckily for the city’s residents, the brand‘s founder Telfar Clemens opened a new store in Manhattan’s Soho on Saturday night. We shot just a few faces among the 2000-strong crowd that descended on the launch, straight-up.

Ramillionaire Carr Jiggy Mister Vacation

Marquel Harrell Sabrina Tucker Zaria

Destiny Gia Kuan Keke

Jay Perez Tyra Austin and Day Day

3RRDWRLD Edny wxzard

Chris Brittany Chanel

Photography: Avery Norman