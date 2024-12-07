For one day only, Denim Tears will pop up in London with an ephemeral store housing exclusive items from the brand’s latest collection. Here, the brand founder and creative director Tremaine Emory names some future bestsellers and weighs in on British style. Head to 10A Lexington St London, W1F 0LD on 7 December from noon to 7 p.m. to get your fix.



Why did you want to have a pop-up in London? Are you inspired by British culture?



I lived in London for about eight years, from 2010 to 2018. I moved to London in my late twenties and left in my late thirties, so London’s a huge part of my existence in adulthood and my career—almost every facet of my life. I was quite sick for over a year and then still had a lot of trouble traveling, so now we’re just getting back to a regular approach to Denim Tears. Regular scheduled programming, really.



What can people expect at the popup?



Same thing you see at all my popups for the last five years: great clothing, great music, and interesting people coming through. The important thing is the people, the kids that show up to come and support the brand. That’s why we do it, to bring those kids out.



Photo: Courtesy of Denim Tears

The cotton wreath has become a phenomenon, I see people in New York and London wearing it constantly. What does that mean to you?



I’m so grateful that one of the many motifs that I’ve created in my career has become so popular and has so much meaning and is appreciated not just for its beauty, but also for its meaning. It’s been accepted and worn by so many different types of people from all types of cultures, appreciating Black culture and the Black diaspora. Every time I see someone with it, I’m grateful.



What do you anticipate will be the most popular item at the popup tomorrow?



You never know, man. Making clothing is like a crapshoot. Maybe the green camo track suit and the durag. I think that one will go first—it’s going to be between the green and the brown for the title, then the navy, the pink, the white.



Photo: Courtesy of Denim Tears



Do you notice any different sensibility and dress or style between the U.K. and the U.S.?



You got to specify it by city. As far as London and New York, I think it’s neck in neck. The people in London have great style across all classes and culture—but I feel the same in New York. Things change when you get out of the cities [laughs].



What do you expect to happen at the party? Any people you’re excited to see or music you’re excited to hear?



I’m excited to hear Vegyn and James Massiah, all the DJs. I’ve done parties for the last 15 years because I love hearing music on a good sound system in a small room with people dancing.