Skepta Lea Ogunlami Ciesay Mina Galan Skepta Lea Ogunlami Ciesay Mina Galan

“I’ve done parties for the last 15 years because I love hearing music on a good sound system in a small room with people dancing,” said Tremaine Emory. Denim Tears and i-D hosted exactly that in London on 7 December, in a no-name, no-photos-please secret lounge to celebrate Denim Tears’s first London pop-up. With James Massiah, Vegyn, Jordss, and AAA DJing and Belvedere Vodka pouring cocktails, it was a long night with plenty of dancing. We broke the no-photos policy just a little bit to show off what went down inside.

Celeste Joel Dent Fiona Torrens Pandora Lennard Jordss Celeste Joel Dent Fiona Torrens Pandora Lennard Jordss

Thom Bettridge + Tremaine Emory Tatum Dorrell + Kev Herring James Massiah Mariano Vivanco Thom Bettridge + Tremaine Emory Tatum Dorrell + Kev Herring James Massiah Mariano Vivanco

Adit Ajhok Deng Steff Yotka + Sara McAlpine Anique Cox Manta Tatton Adit Ajhok Deng Steff Yotka + Sara McAlpine Anique Cox Manta Tatton

Luke Raymond + Alex Lerose

Akeem Williams Anna Quinn Akeem Williams Anna Quinn