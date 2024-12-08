  1. Instagram
    Inside Denim Tears and i-D's Secret London Party

    Inside Denim Tears and i-D’s Secret London Party

    Denim Tears creative director Tremaine Emory and i-D editor-in-chief Thom Bettridge welcomed friends to a basement club with James Massiah, Vegyn, Jordss, and AAA behind the decks.

    Party

    Jackson Bowley

    DECEMBER 8, 2024

    Skepta
    Lea Ogunlami
    Ciesay
    Mina Galan
    “I’ve done parties for the last 15 years because I love hearing music on a good sound system in a small room with people dancing,” said Tremaine Emory. Denim Tears and i-D hosted exactly that in London on 7 December, in a no-name, no-photos-please secret lounge to celebrate Denim Tears’s first London pop-up. With James Massiah, Vegyn, Jordss, and AAA DJing and Belvedere Vodka pouring cocktails, it was a long night with plenty of dancing. We broke the no-photos policy just a little bit to show off what went down inside.

    Celeste
    Joel Dent
    Fiona Torrens
    Pandora Lennard
    Jordss
    Thom Bettridge + Tremaine Emory
    Tatum Dorrell + Kev Herring
    James Massiah
    Mariano Vivanco
    Adit Ajhok Deng
    Steff Yotka + Sara McAlpine
    Anique Cox
    Manta Tatton
    Luke Raymond + Alex Lerose
    Akeem Williams
    Anna Quinn
    Coat Check

