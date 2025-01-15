Behind every great musician is a great team. For John Glacier, she met that team on set for i-D’s “Brother’s Keeper” zine. With Gabriel Moses behind the camera, Glacier finds herself clad in Burberry, delving into her latest track “Ocean Steppin.” Here, the Hackney-born artist digs a little deeper into the song, working with Sampha and what she’s predicting for 2025.

What’s the inspiration behind this track and where did you write it?

It’s about moving with the current of sures. It’s about moving at a flow that’s unique to your identity. It’s a “Hackney me, they can’t manage it” type of track. An introduction, if you must.



Tell us about the making of the music video? What mood did you want the video to capture?

It was shot on-set at the Gabriel Moses and i-D ‘Brotherhood’ photoshoot that they ran to celebrate community. We are the mood.

What was the collaboration process like working with Sampha? What surprised you when working together?

The process and [it] happening was an honour. No surprises – but I most loved the approach and level of care he brought.



What’s inspiring you right now?

Remembering to breathe. Remembering to dance, and hopes of a cohesive, functioning society. The sound of peace is inspiring.



What are you most excited for in 2025?

The inevitable.

John Glacier’s album ‘Like a Ribbon’ is released via Young on 14 February